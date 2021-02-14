No Covid-19 Deaths as Kenya Records 75 New Cases

75 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 102,867.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were from a sample size of 3,025 tested in the last 24 hours.

This, he said, translates to a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted so far stands at 1,241,368.

From the new cases, 62 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 48 are males while 27 are females with the youngest being five years old and the oldest 89.

Read: PS Mochache’s Hand In Irregular Procurement At Kemsa

The cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 51, Kiambu 6, Busia 4, Uasin Gishu 2 and Mombasa 2.

Nyeri, Garissa, Homabay, Kirinyaga, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia recorded one case each.

At the same time, CS Kagwe said 56 patients have recovered from the disease out of which 37 were from the Homebased care program while 19 were discharged from various health facilities.

Read Also: How Kemsa Rejected Discounted Offers For PPEs

A total of 85,008 patients have recovered from the disease since it was first detected in the country in March 2020.

The country’s Covid-19 fatalities remain 1,795 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 347 patients admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 1,275 patients are on the home-based care programme.

Read Also: Parliamentary Committee Summons Shop ‘N’ Buy Directors Over Kemsa Saga

A total of 33 patients are in ICU, out of which 14 are on ventilatory support.

Also, eight patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in general wards.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu