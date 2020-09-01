in NEWS

No Covid-19 Deaths As 114 New Cases Are Reported

Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman. [Courtesy]

Kenya has confirmed 114 new COVID-19 infections within the last 24 hours, tally now jumps to 34,315.

This was after 1,682 samples were tested.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Rashid Aman further announced that there are no deaths reported.

On a better note, 318 more have recovered bringing the number of recoveries to 20,211.

Out of the recoveries, 263 were from home based care while 55 from hospitals.

