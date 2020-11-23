No Calls, Just Texts – Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Says As He Recuperates From Home Following Covid-19 Infection

City lawyer Donald Kipkorir contracted the novel COVID-19 but is not quite sure when and how, he revealed in a social media post.

According to the lawyer, he experienced a chill on November 2 but did not think it was the virus that has killed more than a thousand people locally.

“In the afternoon of November 2, I experienced cold chill in my body. It is as though I was atop the Swiss Alps in December. I took a very hot shower, wore two t-shirts, a sweater and two track-bottoms & two duvets. I broke no sweat,” he said.

The chill did not go away. That is when he decided to visit his doctors at Aga Khan Hospital.

Tests revealed that he was as fit as a fiddle but his Covid-19 test came back positive.

“On Friday, I decided to visit my Doctors at Aga Khan University Hospital. They did all tests on my blood and urine and found I was as fit as a fiddle,” he continued.

With no major symptoms, doctors found that his lungs had been compromised. As a result, Kipkorir has asked his friends and family to reach him via WhatsApp as he is avoiding speaking too much.

“For now, as I leave for home to recuperate, I plead with my friends to chat with me by text and Whatsapp only to allow my lungs to heal,” the lawyer said.

Free to recuperate from home, Kipkorir says there are still many unknowns about the virus, hence people should bear the burden of containing the spread.

“Responsibility therefore for containing the spread and treatment is a personal responsibility. To blame GoK for its spread or treatment is falsehood and hypocrisy,” he said.

“And thanks to all my family’s and friends locally and abroad for all prayers and well wishes. I will get back to all.”

