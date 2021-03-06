No Acts Of Violence Will Be Tolerated – IEBC Sounds Warning Ahead Of Machakos By-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has sounded a warning ahead of the Machakos senatorial by-election slated for March 18.

In a statement, commission’s chair Wafula Chebukati warned politicians and members of the public that no acts of violence will be condoned.

“IEBC takes this earliest opportunity to sternly warn politicians and members of public that no acts of violence will be tolerated,” he said.

Chebukati expressed concern over the growing trend of lawlessness and violence witnessed during Thursday’s by-elections.

The IEBC boss said the commission will organise counseling sessions for officials affected by the chaos.

“IEBC is deeply concerned by the growing trend of lawlessness and violence witnessed, if not properly checked, is likely to threaten National Security as the Country heads towards the 2022 General Election,” he added.

Further, he noted that the commission will work with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to make sure that those “involved in harassing and assaulting election officials, as well as perpetrating other forms of electoral malpractice face the full extent of the law”.

In Matungu, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa assaulted a presiding officer for allegedly not allowing into a polling station a UDA agent.

The agent was apparently locked out for not wearing a mask.

The ex minister fled the scene of incident but was caught up with on Friday.

In the same area, a female poll official was frog marched and assaulted by goons in the company of Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala.

Malala’s bodyguard is also said to have shot a resident.

Violence was also witnessed in Kabuchai Constituency as well as in Hells Gate, London and Kiamokama County Assembly Wards.

No incidences were reported in Huruma and Kitise/Kithuki County Assembly Wards.

