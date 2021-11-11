NMS Workers Threaten Strike Over Unpaid October Salaries

At least 6500 staff seconded to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) are threatening to down tools over delayed October salaries.

In a letter addressed to NMS director-general Mohammed Badi, the Kenya County Government Workers Union wants their members’ salaries paid into their accounts.

Speaking through the union’s assistant secretary-general Augustine Wafula, the workers said that the lack of payment has subjected their families to harsh living conditions.

“It is quite disheartening that NMS did not make prior arrangements to ensure that our members receive their salaries at the end of every month as the low stipulates,” said Mr Wafula.

They accused NMS officials of slacking on the job even after holding meetings on multiple occasions over the salaries issue.

“Our members serving at NMS from various sectors have not been paid their October salary despite our discussion with top NMS officials,” continued Mr Wafula.

“Our members work too hard to make sure NMS and the county realise high returns thus don’t deserve this humiliation.”

The union’s Nairobi branch secretary Festus Ngari told the Standard that their colleagues working for the county government have been paid.

Ngari wondered why there was the selective payment of their salaries despite the Treasury releasing Sh822,075,848 million for wages.

“We are aware money was released for wages, it baffles us how NMS failed to pay our members and for what reasons,” he said.

He lamented that attempts to reach Nairobi deputy governor Anne Kananu and Badi have proved futile.

Kananu, he said, is busy planning her swearing in ceremony which is likely to take place sometime this week.

“It is strange that our other staff attached to City Hall have already been paid. Today is November 10, yet no payment,” he stated.

