NMS Sets up Covid-19 Vaccination Booths at Azimio la Umoja Convention

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has urged Kenyans to get vaccinated before leaving the Azimio la Umoja convention being held at the Kasarani Sports Stadium.

According to the NMS Health director, Dr Ouma Oluga, there are enough vaccines for everyone in attendance.

“Please ensure you get vaccinated before you leave Azimio La Umoja. We have enough vaccines for everyone and enough vaccination points at Kasarani Stadium. That way you become part of protecting the health of Kenya,” said Dr Oluga via Twitter.

Please ensure you get vaccinated before you leave Azimio La Umoja. We have enough vaccines for everyone and enough vaccination points at Kasarani Stadium. That way you become part of protecting the health of Kenya. — Dr. Ouma Oluga, OGW (@fnoluga) December 10, 2021

This comes as the December 21 deadline draws closer. The government has warned that Kenyans who will not have received the jab on the said date will be denied state services.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday urged Kenyans to get the vaccine but maintained that the exercise is not mandatory.

“We have set that deadline very clearly and a long time ago to say that if you want to get on the train, if you want to go to a restaurant, if you want to go to a government office, if you want to get onto a plane, if you want to leave Kenya, you will have to be vaccinated,” said the CS.

Read: Kenya Records 75 Covid-19 Cases as Uganda Confirms 11 Omicron Infections

“For that reason, we are telling Kenyans, don’t wait for the last moment let’s not do the usual thing of waiting until the last minute for you to start rushing for your vaccine, the best time is now, the best time is the hour that you have to go and get vaccinated,” he added.

The services will include KRA services, education, immigration, hospital and prison visitations, NTSA and port services.

At least 60,000 people are expected to attend the Azimio la Umoja convention where former Premier Raila Odinga is expected to declare his presidential bid.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...