NMS To Rollout Second Phase Of New Revenue Collection Platform This Week

The Nairobi Metropolitan revenue collection system is ready for use. The system, which was unveiled last week, will be implemented in phases to avoid a system crash.

NMS Director of Strategic Communications, Tony Mbarine said that the first area of implementation was the payment platform for parking services activated last week, before they embark on the next phase this week.

He said that the NMS preferred a phased rollout of the payment platform to avoid teething problems such as a systems crash or downtime which could occur with many people trying to use the system at once.

“We have not gone out completely as we wanted to fix any issues that could arise,” Mbarine said.

The NMS last week unveiled a new payment platform with a new shortcode *647#

Services that will be available for city residents as part of the Nairobi Revenue Service Online Platform are parking, business permit, land rates, property management and market bill management.

“Nairobi County is now unified under *647#. Dial and access a one-stop platform for all your service delivery needs ranging from property management, land rates payments, market fees payment and parking fees payments,” the advert read.

Revenue collection can also be done through the National Bank of Kenya after the termination of online payment platform Jambopay, in April last year.

