NMS Postpones Green Park Third Test Run To Friday

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has postponed the third Green Park test run to Friday, June 18, 2021.

Through a notice, NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi said that the exercise has been postponed so as to ensure all commuters and matatus involved are notified for ease preparations.

The test run had initially been scheduled for today, June 16, 2021.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has postponed the Third Test run at Green Park earlier advertised in the daily newspapers from Wednesday, 16. June 2021 to Friday 18th June 2021. This is to enable information reach the wider public and stakeholders for adequate preparation and participation in the event,” reads the notice in part.

The exercise involves matatus plying along Langata Road, Ngong Road, Rongai, Kibra, Kawagware, Kikuyu, Highrise, Ngumo, Kiserian, Otiende, Madaraka and Nairobi West.

Also, the exercise will cover PSVs operating from Moi Avenue Service Lane, Outside Development, AGHRO and Gill house, Hataki Stage, Ambassador, Mfangano Street and Kencom and Nairobi Railways Station Bus Terminus.

According to NMS, the exercise is meant to decongest the city and make it friendlier.

Earlier in April, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga made an impromptu visit to the park.

“I’m impressed by the progress of works being carried out at the Green Park bus terminus that I saw during an inspection tour of projects with President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Raila Odinga said.

The terminus bus park will also cater for Boda bodas and taxis who will have a tarmacked designated area.

Also, within the terminus will be a dispensary, a modern restaurant, mini-supermarket, police station and user-friendly ablution blocks at drop-off and pick-up points. It will also be solar-powered.

