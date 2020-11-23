NMS Medical Services Deputy Director, Two Social Workers To Face Child Trafficking Charges

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) deputy director of Medical Services Musa Mohammed and two social workers at the Mama Lucy Hospital will be charged with child trafficking offences.

The social workers were identified as Makallah Fred and Selina Awour.

A Nairobi court however found that the hospital’s CEO CEO Emma Mutio does not have a case to answer.

Juliana Mbete an administrator at the hospital, Beatrice Njambi who is in charge of the newborn unit at the facility and Administrative officer Regina Musembi were also set free.

The prosecution told the court that investigations into the matter found that the three were culpable of the offence.

Musa, the court heard, could not be charged as he was ill and admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

A BBC Africa Eye documentary dubbed ‘The Baby Stealers‘ exposed Leparan negotiating with an undercover journalist in a well-planned scheme to sell a child who had been abandoned at the Mama Lucy Hospital.

Africa Eye’s year-long investigation found evidence of children being snatched from homeless mothers and sold for profits.

The investigative piece revealed that the going-rate to steal a child from a woman is roughly Ksh50,000 for a girl or Ksh80,000 for a boy in the capital Nairobi.

Last week, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai called on members of the public to volunteer information on child trafficking to the police and local administration officers to help nail more perpetrators.

“The Inspector General assures our sources of information of utmost confidentiality on any information shared with the police,” he said.

