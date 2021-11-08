NMS, KRA Launch Digital Revenue Collection System

Nairobi residents and traders will start paying for county services digitally starting next month. This follows the launch of an integrated collection system dubbed the Nairobi Revenue system (NRS)

The NRS was developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services in partnership with the Kenya Revenue Authority, with plans to begin operations on December 21.

The system will enable residents pay for their bus parking fees, market fees for traders, rents for county houses, land rates, public health certification among others.

“We have documented all county business processes and registered customers with a total of Sh1 billion collected during the initial roll-out phase,” NMS Director General Mohamed Badi said.

He noted that Revenue collection in the city had been hampered by several issues such as accountability, security and stability of standalone systems.

“The existing data to support service delivery and revenue collection is incomplete, outdated and in some cases lack data credibility or is unavailable.”

“This has created service delivery gaps to the citizenry further fueled by shortfalls in revenue collection,” said Badi.

KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu also spoke at the launch, saying the system would help county officials identify businesses in the city and monitor payments in a bid to expand the county’s revenue base.

“We have focused on ensuring Nairobi has a credible revenue collection system as well as establishing credible data to determine who are owners of properties and as well people doing businesses in Nairobi,” said Mr Mburu.

The county officials said they would train system users across the institutions with a focus on ensuring sustainable capacity building.

