NMS Halts Plans to Charge Parking Fees in City Estates

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has reversed plans to charge parking fees in city estates. The administration said it would carry out proper consultations before applying the fees.

NMS Director General, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Badi attributed the reversal to an upsurge of complaints from the public.

“I want to make it clear that this is not something that we will just implement without listening to the public. We must review and look at it properly,” Badi stated.

Last week, a video showing county council officials clamping vehicles at South C attracted outrage on social media. Netizens said the decision was unjustifiable and insensitive considering the economic hardships that Kenyans are currently experiencing.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja echoed the sentiments, saying Kenyans are currently facing tough economic times.

The Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) also criticized the county government for the move, adding that the county was yet to account for revenue collected from other sources.

KARA CEO, Henry Ochieng said the alliance had already mobilized residents to chase away county officials collecting parking fees in city estates.

Motorists currently pay a flat rate parking fee of Sh200 per day at the city centre.

