NMS Gets Ksh26 Billion For Its Operations From National Government

The National Treasury has allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Ksh26.4 billion for its operations and stimulation of the economy which has been affected by adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as a relief to the agency formed recently to manage functions transferred to the National Government from Nairobi County, but has been denied the much needed cash by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

In April, governor Sonko refused to sign a bill allocating NMS Ksh15 billion for operations.

According to Sonko, the Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020 contravened provisions of the law and should be revised by the County Assembly.

“I do hereby refuse to assent to the bill for the reasons contained in the attached memorandum, and accordingly, I do hereby refer the bill back to the Assembly for consideration in accordance with section 24(3) (4) and (5) of the County Governments Act,” he said in an letter dated April 15.

NMS was also added Ksh1.5 billion for the Mukuru Renewal Project.

The money is part of Kshh53.7 billion aimed at stimulating the economy. The Presidency also got an allocation of Ksh1.3 billion for the enhancement of operations, while the State Department of Interior has received Ksh2.5 billion.

“The above-mentioned amendments will be funded through a combination of budget realignment, additional funding from development partners and mopping of surpluses from the parastatals,” said Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Ksh4.5 billion will be used to acquire vehicles leased by the Interior Ministry while Ksh5.8 billion has been allocated to the Presidency and the departments of Housing, Urban Development and Infrastructure for youth empowerment and employment projects.

Ksh1.5 billion goes to basic education, while Ksh2.4 billion will be used to hire contract teachers, to be paid Ksh20,000 monthly.

