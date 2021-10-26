NMS To Dispose of 164 Unclaimed Bodies at City Mortuary in A Week

Kenyans have seven days to collect 164 unclaimed bodies lying at the City mortuary.

In a notice on Tuesday, deputy director general Fredrick Oluga said the bodies will be interred by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) after the period lapses.

115 of the bodies are from March to May 2021, while 49 were from November and December of 2020.

The causes of death ranged from mob justice, accidents, arson, drowning, murder, shooting, electrocution, fire, suicide, sudden and natural deaths.

In March, NMS disposed of 119 unclaimed bodies to ease strain on city morgues. The bodies, which were predominantly male, were disposed of between March 17 and March 24.

“Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242, interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the named bodies within seven days, failure to which the Nairobi Metropolitan Services will seek authority for disposal,” read the notice.

105 of the bodies lay at the City Mortuary, 11 at Mama Lucy Hospital and three at Mbagathi Hospital.

Among the unclaimed bodies at the City Mortuary, 90 were male, among them four male suicide victims and four male victims of shooting.

There was a public outcry following the publication of the notice, with most people calling on the authorities to make use of fingerprint and personal data in identifying bodies.

