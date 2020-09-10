NMS Director-general Mohammed Badi Takes Oath To Attend All Cabinet Meetings

Director-general of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Major General Mohammed Badi has taken the Oath of Secrecy and shall henceforth attend all Cabinet meetings.

This is pursuant to Executive Order number 3 of 2020 issued by the State House on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The ceremony conducted by the Head of the Public Service was a precursor to the Cabinet Meeting held at State House, Nairobi on Thursday.

During the oath taking ceremocy, Badi was tasked with the responsibility of transforming the city and given 100 days to deal with corruption and dismantle cartels that have held the city at ransom for years.

NMS was put into office on March 18, 2020, by the President nearly a month after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko handed over four key functions to the National Government.

The transferred functions are county health services, transport, public works, utilities and ancillary services and county government planning and development.

