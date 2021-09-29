NMS Closes Uhuru Park for Three-month Renovation Works

The Nairobi County leadership has closed Uhuru Park for a three-month period for renovation works.

The renovations aimed at giving the popular park located next to the Central Business District (CBD) a facelift will be done by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

During the period the park will be out of bounds to members of the public.

The decision to rehabilitate the park was approved on Tuesday, September 28 by the Nairobi County Assembly.

A motion tabled in the assembly to temporarily close the park was supported by Majority leader Abdi Guyo and Minority leader Micheal Ogada who urged the authorities led by NMS boss Major General Mohammed Badi to work around the clock to complete the renovations within the stipulated time.

“We will give them the three months to renovate the place but they should not fence off the place and then disappear,” said Ogada.

The park is mainly frequented by Kenyans in need of a rest, some of whom refer to it as ‘jobless corner’.

