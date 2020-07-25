NMS Boss Badi “Not Scared” After Sonko Threatened To Withdraw From Deal Signing Over County Functions

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohamed Badi is unshaken by governor Mike Sonko’s decision to withdraw from an agreement handing over key county functions to the National Government.

The four devolved functions are: Health services, Planning and development services, Transport, Public works, Utilities and Ancillary services.

Sonko on Friday claimed that the Uhuru Kenyatta-led administration was bullying him and was staging an unconstitutional takeover of the capital city.

He also protested against the militarisation of the city administration.

On Thursday, the county boss who has been rendered a lame duck governor since the take over, told his Facebook followers that he was drunk when he signed over the key county functions.

He also opined that at the time of signing the deed of transfer, he was not in his right senses.

“I was not sober. Hawa watu wa State House waliniconfuse na pombe kwanza (The people at State House confused me with alcohol first) by the time I was meeting the President for the signing I was just seeing zigzag,” he said.

But Badi has said that NMS will continue to carry out its mandate and delivering services for the people of Nairobi.

“I’m not scared by the Governor’s move to head to court. For us at NMS we are proud of the services we are delivering to Nairobi residents to improve their livelihoods,” said Badi.

Should NMS be disbanded, the military man said its employees will go back to their previously assigned work stations.

“When NMS was formed we were picked from different departments to come and work in NMS. So with or without NMS each one of us can go back to their department and continue with the job he/she was doing before NMS was formed,” he said.

“But I’m hoping that the courts will put put into consideration the importance of NMS in making their decision.”

In June, a court ruled in favour of the governor terming the deed of transfer “vague and unconstitutional”.

Judge Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labor Relations Court ruled that the deal signed was not approved by the County Assembly, hence, making it unlawful.

She gave the government 90 days to rectify the illegality failure by establishing NMS by law and the instrument of its verification made.

