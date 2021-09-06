NMS To Begin Automation of Green Park Terminus in Decongestation Plan

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) is planning to start the automation of traffic management at the Green Park terminus in the city. The exercise is aimed at easing access of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) for operators and commuters.

Four engineering staff from the Kenya Railways Corporation have been deployed to the NMS to help with the automation process of the Sh250 million exercise.

“The Directorate of Transport has received four engineers from Kenya Railways Corporation. The team trained in China on automated traffic management, will assist with the automation of Green Park Terminus,” NMS announced in a statement.

The NMS has so far conducted three test runs between to check the level of preparedness of the project. According to Badi-led administration, route information, vehicle loading and dropping, as well as queues will be displayed on large screens as part of the automation process.

“After alighting at the drop-off bay, commuters can walk along Non-motorized Transport (NMT) to town or if still on transit proceed to the pickup bay through a path complete with roofing to protect commuters from inclement weather,” the statement further said.

The terminus is expected to accommodate up to a maximum of 350 matatus at any given time, while processing 1,000 PSVs per hour and 20,000 per day.

The Green Park terminus recently welcomed applications from business people with a view of hosting various amenities including a dispensary, supermarket and restaurant. Commuters will also be apportioned a section where they can sit and wait for matatus.

