NMS To Auction 193 Unclaimed Motorcycles Impounded In The City

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to auction 193 unclaimed motorcycles that were impounded in the city over one year ago.

According to NMS Deputy Director of Operations William Kangogo, the owners have failed to show up with legal documents, including logbooks and receipts, to claim them.

“When we impound the motorbikes, we require logbook and receipt given by the companies and distributors because we suspect some of these motorbikes were stolen or acquired illegally,” said Kangogo.

NMS is currently preparing a list of the motorcycles that are lying in the Dagoretti and Ngong Road county yards, which will be handed over to the Director of Procurement, who will then seek a court order to complete the legal process.

The county charges Ksh2,000 per day for impounded motorcycles while one-off fines could reach a high of Ksh40,000.

This proves too high for some owners who opt to abandon the motorcycles and purchase new ones.

Currently, bodabodas are not allowed to operate from the central business district of Nairobi, but some of them force their way in.

In the last three weeks, NMS has been arresting bodaboda operators in the CBD for flouting the directive and being linked to criminal activities.

“For the last three weeks we have been arresting boda-boda riders within CBD where they are not allowed to operate because most of them have been linked to criminal activities, like the ones who snatched phones from police officers,” said Kangogo.

