NLC Official Jennifer Wambua Was Strangled To Death – Autopsy

National Lands Commission (NLC) official Jennifer Itumbi Wambua was strangled to death, autopsy results have shown.

The autopsy was conducted today at the Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home on Mbagathi Way by government pathologist Johannsen Oduor.

“The oesophagus had collapsed showing she was strangled by use of hands,” lawyer Daniel Maanzo said as briefed by the pathologist.

The autopsy further revealed that the body had other bruises on the face and legs with further tests expected to be conducted to ascertain whether she had been raped.

Read: DPP Haji Orders IG Mutyambai To Expedite Probe Into Wambua’s Murder

Some of the questions raised by the detectives include why she left her belonging, bags and phone in the car.

“There is a likelihood she was approached earlier on or face to face and called for a meeting out of office. She may have been told not to carry her mobile phone to the meeting as it would expose her. It is possible she fell into this trap and left her bag in the car and walked to the meeting which turned fatal,” a detective probing the case is quoted by a local publication.

Following Wambua’s murder, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has ordered the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambail to expedite the probe.

Read Also: Missing NLC Official Jennifer Itumbi’s Body Found At City Mortuary

Haji wants Mutyambai to ideally forward the inquiry report to his office for action.

Wambua had gone missing and her body found at City Mortuary with police indicating that it had been located in a Thicket in Ngong area.

Prior to her death, she was set to testify in Sh122 million graft case where she was to be cross-examined on March 17, 2020.

The case dates back to 2018 when Lugari MP Ayub Savula and former Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere were charged alongside 16 others with conspiring to defraud the government of Sh122.3 million in 2018.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu