NLC No Longer Incharge of Land Valuation – President Ruto

The National Lands Commission (NLC) no longer has the authority to evaluate lands thanks to President William Ruto.

Dr Ruto on Sunday said the new directive will aid in sealing corruption loopholes in compensation.

The head of State said that moving forward, the Ministry of Lands will handle the exercise.

“Pale kwa lands commission imekuwa soko, mtu unaenda hapo unalipa pesa kidogo, shamba ya laki moja inakuwa milioni moja na kwa sababu hujatoa pesa shamba yako ya milioni moja inakuwa elfu mia moja,” Dr Ruto said.

Loosely translates to: “Lands commission has become a market, if you have money you can bribe your way. A piece of land that goes for Sh1 million ends after a valuation being Sh100,000.”

He added: “That nonsense must stop. Kenyans are asking why is it that six years ago you were paying Sh5, six years later you are paying Sh2…it is because we have a problem.”

Speaking in Isiolo on Sunday, the President also stated that the Commission would no longer choose where compensation will take place, who will benefit, and how much will be awarded.

He asserted that corruption is what ails Kenya, noting that his administration would not condone it.

“We must separate for accountability, NLC will do its work and the ministry which has the powers will do the work,” he said.

Land evaluation entails assessing the property’s location to examine its size and condition.

This comes days after the head of state suspended Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and Kemsa officials over alleged impropriety.

