NLC Investigator Antipas Nyanjwa Died Of a Heart Attack – Autopsy Reveals

The National Lands Commission (NLC) head of Investigations Antipas Nyanjwa died of a heart attack, an autopsy exam concluded.

The postmortem exam was conducted by Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor at the Montezuma Monalisa funeral home.

The deceased’s brother, Kennedy, told reporters that results of more tests could change the official cause of the death later.

“Dr Oduor realised there was some bit of lack of oxygen in Nyanjwa’s blood. Mostly, we have been informed it is a heart attack,” said Kennedy.

Police and his two wives were also present for the autopsy exam.

Nyanjwa collapsed and died at Soiree Gardens Restaurant on Ngong Road, Nairobi on Monday.

A hotel manager identified as Ann Githinji said the deceased who was in his car for a long time did not order food or water.

“He stayed in his car for a while and later left for a short call but did not reach there. He could not walk and held onto a rail before he sat on the ground complaining of breathing problems. He did not eat anything here,” Githinji said.

He was there to meet an MP from Kisumu and others to discuss his transfer to Homa Bay which he had appealed unsuccessfully.

The legislator and the other friends had not arrived when Nyanjwa was taken ill.

That Monday morning he had found his office locked and had been ordered to leave for his new place of work immediately.

Nyanjwa had a history of heart related issues and had just recently recovered from Covid-19.

