NLC Head Of Investigations Transfered A Week Ago Collapses And Dies

Former National Land Commission (NLC) head of investigations Antipas Nyanjwa has collapsed and died.

Nyanjwa had just been transferred to Homabay as county coordinator a week ago.

According to preliminary reports, Nyanjwa collapsed at Upper Hill while eating at a restaurant.

The cause of death is yet to be established.

Nyanjwa previously worked as the deputy of forensic document head at CID headquarters (now Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)) before being transferred to the CID training school, Nairobi as an instructor.

He was transferred to NLC as deputy head of investigations in 2014.

