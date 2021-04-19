in NEWS

NLC Head Of Investigations Transfered A Week Ago Collapses And Dies

Ardhi-House
Ardhi House. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Former National Land Commission (NLC) head of investigations Antipas Nyanjwa has collapsed and died.

Nyanjwa had just been transferred to Homabay as county coordinator a week ago.

According to preliminary reports, Nyanjwa collapsed at Upper Hill while eating at a restaurant.

The cause of death is yet to be established.

Nyanjwa previously worked as the deputy of forensic document head at CID headquarters (now Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)) before being transferred to the CID training school, Nairobi as an instructor.

He was transferred to NLC as deputy head of investigations in 2014.

More follows:-

Antipas Nyanjwa

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Written by Francis Muli

