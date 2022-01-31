Njambi Koikai Announces Bid for Dagoretti South MP Seat

Media personality Njambi Koikai has joined a growing list of celebrities eyeing elective seats in the August General Election.

The Trace Radio presenter announced on Monday that she will contest for Dagoretti South parliamentary seat, a position currently held by Dennis John Kiarie (KJ).

Njambi, in a lengthy post on Instagram, revealed she was born and bred in Dagoretti and her dream is to transform the constituency.

According to the Reggae fanatic, popularly known as Faya Mama, growing up in Dagoretti she experienced the harsh living conditions in the community due to lack of resources. She pledged to change the status quo if elected in the polls slated for August 9.

“The spirit of community and service to others was instilled in me at an early age because we had to take care of each other as family, neighbours and friends,” she said.

Read: Jamal Gaddafi Quits KTN After 8 Years to Join Politics

“We have faced numerous challenges as a community due to lack of proper healthcare, inadequate security and basic amenities. People in Dagoretti South aspire to live a better life for themselves and their children.

“The spirit of community and purpose can be felt in our drive, the friendships we’ve created since childhood which have been passed on from generation to generation. Living in this community has shaped my values and the direction of my life. This has encouraged me to work for my community to improve the social and economic status of our people by working together.”

She highlighted five key issues she intends to address including unemployment among the youth and women, funding of Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), access to clean water and health services.

Read Also: Njambi Koikai Recounts How Boyfriend Dumped Her For Younger Lover While She Was Receiving Treatment Abroad

“There is a high unemployment rate in Dagoretti South. We know our people can thrive and succeed if they have opportunities to do so, especially the youth and vulnerable groups in our community. I aim to create opportunities where our people can learn basic skills to help them earn a living,” she said.

“The youth and women need expert guidance and support on how to plan, fund, start and run successful businesses, where they can employ themselves and others.”

Read Also: Njambi Koikai Back Into The Country After Undergoing Intensive Treatment In The US

Njambi shot to fame while hosting reggae shows in the pioneer urban radio Metro FM before she moved to Q FM which was under the Nation Media Group.

She has also made appearances in local TV shows including “The Trend” which airs on NTV on Fridays.

Other celebrities eyeing political seats include Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Jama Gadaafi (Malindi), Smith Mwatoa ‘Rufftone’ (Nairobi Senate seat), Jasper Muthomi ‘MC Jessy’ (South Imenti) among others.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...