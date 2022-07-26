Nithi Accident: Kilifi Family Mourn Doctor On Way To Pick Job Letter

A family in Kilifi is in grief following the loss of their kin in the Modern Coast Bus disaster on Sunday at Nithi Bridge.

Dr Mary Mwandisha, 28, graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Medicine degree in 2020.

On the fateful day, the medic was en route to Taita-Taveta to pick up her appointment letter following a successful interview.

She had been employed by Meru County’s Lifetime Hospital for three months.

Her mother, Angelina Mwandisha, said she spoke to her daughter at around 4pm when she informed her of her travel plans.

“I spoke to my daughter on Sunday around 4pm and she informed me that she was travelling to Voi from Meru. She had applied for the medical job in Taita-Taveta and emerged successful,” she recalled.

The deceased’s plan was to travel back to Meru on Monday night for clearance at her current work place and later report to Voi.

A tearful Ms Mwandisha explained how her only daughter was to send a text message once she got to her destination.

Something was off when she could not reach her daughter, she said.

“I could not get any sleep. I tried to call her but all her two lines were not going through. I tried to call her again at 6am but she was still not reachable,” she said.

Yesterday morning, relatives and church members flocked to her home, which verified her fears. Shortly after, her second-born son broke the news to her.

“Everybody was hesitating to tell me about the death of my daughter, but I insisted, and then my son told me that Mary was dead,” she said.

Ms Mwandisha described her death as being much more traumatic as she was about to start making more money.

“I am bitter. My daughter had secured a government job and died before she picked up the appointment letter. I love that baby. It is too painful for me because she was the only daughter I had after the death of her sister,” said Ms Mwandisha.

The deceased will be paid to rest at Shelemba village near Munda primary school in Taita-Taveta County.

The tragedy claimed 34 lives.

On Monday, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) suspended Modern Coast operations across the country.

