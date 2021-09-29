Nissan Magnite SUV Launches In Kenya

Crown Motors Group, the official distributor of the Nissan brand in Kenya has launched its latest SUV model, the Nissan Magnite into the Kenya Market.

The Magnite model is being launched globally this year and it gathered a lot of interest and excitement because of its bold fresh styling, powerful performance and high-tech safety features.

“Kenya is one of Nissan’s oldest markets, and we are proud to launch The Nissan Magnite SUV model into this market. This is a SUV like no other, from its attractive aesthetics to its powerful functionality and safety features. We are confident that Kenyans will embrace it,” says Maliha Sheikh, National Sales Manager for Crown Motors Group.

In terms of its bold fresh styling, the Nissan Magnite’s exterior has a unique design that gives it a confident and agile stance while still appearing vibrant, and it has a dual-tone body colour that gives it a youthful look. The all-LED front light package includes noticeable L-shaped daytime running lights that sit below the stylish slim LED headlamps. Together with the edgy grille, featuring Nissan’s new brand logo, it gives the Nissan Magnite a striking SUV presence. The SUV also boasts of electric folding mirrors and 16” Alloy Wheels.

Inside, the Nissan Magnite SUV boasts of a spacious layout that includes a high seating position and wide shoulder space between the driver and front passenger. The rear passengers enjoy a spacious level of knee room usually found in larger vehicles.

An 8-inch infotainment touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto gives the vehicle a premium feel. The boot has a 336l of cargo space with a 60:40 rear seat split, which makes it easy to pack extra for those longer trips.

As for the Nissan Magnite’s engine, it is powered by an all-new, 1.0-liter turbocharged engine that is one of the most powerful in its class.

“The launch of the Nissan Magnite shows Nissan’s commitment in the Kenya market and with over 60 years of presence in the market, our vehicle models speak to the Kenyan people. This is another great milestone for us and we know Kenyans are going to be excited to own the Nissan Magnite SUV,” says Tony Voorhout, Crown Motors Group Managing Director.

So far, Crown Motors Group has state-of-the-art facilities in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu

and an extensive dealer network throughout the rest of the country to service customer

needs.

