Safaricom’s “Niokolee” Service Allows Subscribers to Request Airtime From Other Users

Safaricom is coming through with a plan allowing its customers to request airtime from friends and relatives.

The “Niokolee” plan is available to all Safaricom PrePay subscribers. However, PrePay subscribers who are roaming are ineligible for the service.

This is how to make a Niokolee request:

Dial *444# from your Safaricom line

Select “Niokolee” then select “Request Kredo”

Enter the Safaricom number to request Talk time from (“the Benefactor”)

Select the predefined Talk time amount to request e.g.Sh20 then submit

The subscriber receiving the request will then get a notification from 44444 asking them to “Accept” or “Decline” the request.

Once they accept the request, the selected amount is moved to the requestor and notifications sent to both customers. The airtime is valid for a period of 24 hours with the maximum talktime one can request being Sh100. The options available range between 10,20, 30, 50 and 100. A requestor can only initiate a maximum of 2 Niokolee requests per day and any subsequent request will be automatically declined by the system. Read Also: Safaricom Gets License to Offer M-Pesa Services in Ethiopia One can, however, make a maximum of 10 Niokolee requests in a month. Niokolee Kredo can not be shared to customers outside the Safaricom network.

