Nine-storey Building Collapses In Ruiru

A nine-storey building in Ruiru, Kiambu that was under construction has collapsed.
This was confirmed by Ruiru DCIO Justus Ombati who said that no one was inside at the time the building went down.
Police have reported to the scene promptly with no casualties confirmed as at the time of going to press.
This comes less than a month after a five-storey building which is located near White House in Kinoo, was nearing completion collapsed.
Before the Kinoo incident, another building also located in Kiambu county collapsed leaving three dead.
In August, a five-storey building collapsed in Gachie, Kiambu County.
The building had been built up to the fifth floor and laborers were working on the sixth floor when the tragedy struck.
