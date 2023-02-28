Nine Nigerians Sustain Injuries Following Mob Attack in Thika

Authorities are looking into an incident in Thika Town, Kiambu County, where nine Nigerians were saved from a mob.

According to reports, the group was discovered conducting what the locals mistook for rituals in the Kangokii neighborhood of Makongeni in Thika.

The group refuted the charges of ritual behavior and claimed to be praying. The bloodthirsty mob on Sunday began yelling to draw more attention and rained kicks and blows on the foreigners.

Luckily, cops on patrol came to their aid and took them to Ama Hospital so they could receive treatment.

Later, they were moved to Thika Level Five Hospital. According to the police, they had sustained grave injuries but were in stable condition.

Speaking on behalf of the police, Dr Resla Onyango indicated that they are looking into the situation and denounced the mob’s actions.

“Mob lynching is criminal and let all know this will be investigated and action is taken,” she said.

She also noted a troubling pattern of mob lynching and urged the authorities to take action against any suspects.

