9 Year Old Among Nine New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Rises To 225

Do not celebrate the number of coronavirus cases just yet, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said as he announced 9 new cases.

This brings the total number of cases to 225.

In the last 24 hours the ministry has tested 803 samples, he said.

Of the 9 new cases, five are from Nairobi while the other four are from Mombasa. They are all Kenyan nationals without history of Foreign travel.

The new cases are aged between 9 and 69 years.

Unfortunately, one more person has succumbed to the novel COVID-19 bringing the number of fatalities to 10.

The CS did however note that 12 other patients have been discharged after testing negative for the virus. The total number of recovered persons now stands at 53.

Further, the ministry is monitoring 2,336 contacts while other 455 contacts are being followed up on.

CS Kagwe also noted that a highly experienced team led by director general of health Dr Patrick Amoth has been dispatched to Siaya County.

The team will examine quarantine and isolation centres.

He also thanked philanthropist Jack Ma who donated 18,900 swabs, protective clothing, thermometers, gloves and equipment.

World Health Organization (WHO) also sent a consignment of gowns and other equipment.

On matters dusk till dawn curfew, the CS commended the police for making sure the rules are followed.

He asked human rights organisations to refrain from defending civilians flouting the set guidelines.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said Kenyans walking around without face masks will be arrested.

“Police officers have been asking Kenyans to wear face masks. We’re going to take another step to make sure the law if followed,” the IG said.

“But before police enforce the regulations, I appeal to Kenyans to take the initiative to wear the masks. It is no longer an advisory …as the rules have been gazetted.”

He was referring to a Kenya Gazette Supplement No 41 which indicates that those found contravening the directives will risk a six month jail sentence or a Sh20,000 fine or both.

