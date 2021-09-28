Nine Nanyuki G.K Prison Escapees to Serve Two Years for Offence

Nine of 14 prisoners who escaped from Nanyuki G.K prison on Saturday will serve two years for the offence.

Eight of the escapees were recaptured on Saturday while Francis Kamau Nduati was nabbed on Sunday in Kirinyaga following a tip off from members of the public.

The nine were in remand awaiting the conclusion of their cases.

Manhunt for the other five is still on as the prison’s department launch investigations into the incident.

The five are: Mareri Tetkor from Rumuruti, Nangoye Lenawaso and Lereiyo Lekiare from Samburu, all of whom have been convicted for murder.

Patrick Fundi from Laikipia and James Sike from Turkana who are in for robbery with violence.

So far, detectives have recovered three hacksaws used to cut through the grills and are seeking to establish how the prisoners cut through the metallic latches without anyone noticing.

Prisoners and warders will be grilled as detectives seek to get to the bottom of the matter.

In a police report filed at the Nanyuki Police Station, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Police officers on patrol in the Likii area responded to the heavy gunfire coming from the prison.

“Officers from station,DCI and CIPU were mobilised and immediately rushed to the scene map ref 853583 about 3km west of the station. They established that 14 prisoners charged with capital offences had escaped from the said prison,” read the police report.

