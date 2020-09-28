Nine More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As Kenya Records 53 New Cases

53 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease from a sample size of 1,107 tested in the last 24 hours.

This now brings to 38,168 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said nine more patients have succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 700.

The ministry also announced 60 new recoveries; 36 being patients from the home-based care system and 24 from various hospitals.

All the new Covid-19 cases are Kenyans except three who are foreigners.

The distribution of the cases in counties is as follows; Nairobi 11, Meru 11, Kiambu 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Nakuru (4), Kajiado (3), Garissa (2), Busia (2), Laikipia (2), Machakos (2), Makueni (1), Embu (1), Kisumu (1) and Kwale (1).

The 11 cases in Nairobi, are from Embakasi West and Lang’ata (2) cases each, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara, Roysambu, Starehe and Westlands (1) case each.

Read: NHIF To Cover COVID-19 Expenses In Government Hospitals

In Meru, the 11 cases are from Igembe North (9), Imenti North and Imenti South (1) case each.

The six cases in Kiambu are from Ruiru (3), Juja, Kiambu Town and Thika (1) case each.

In Uasin Gishu, the 6 cases are from Ainamoi (3), Kapseret (2) and Kesses (1).

In Nakuru, the 4 cases are from Naivasha (2), Nakuru East and Nakuru West (1) case each, while in Kajiado, the 3 cases are from Kajiado North (2) and Loitokitok (1).

Read Also: Covid-19 Education Response Committee Recommends October 19 For Schools Reopening

The two cases in Garissa, are from Dadaab and Garissa Town (1) case each, the 2 cases in Busia, are all from Matayos, the 2 cases in Laikipia are all from Laikipia East, and the 2 cases in

Machakos, are all from Athi River.

The one case in Makueni, is from Makueni, while case in Embu, is from Manyatta.

The one case in Kisumu is from Kisumu Central while the case in Kwale is from Matuga.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu