Nine Kisumu County Askaris Charged for Dragging Woman on Tarmac Road, Freed

Nine Kisumu County Government Askaris were on Friday arraigned and charged with assaulting a city trader they had arrested for hawking oranges and lemons in the Central Business District.

The officials, who were captured on camera dragging Beatrice Magolo tarmac road on Wednesday, were arrested after the video went viral eliciting an angry reaction from members of the public.

The woman was filmed hanging behind a speeding county pickup, with her lower limbs on the tarmac. Behind in pursuit were boda boda riders who were hooting in protest of the act.

The hawker, whose clothes were tattered, suffered bruises on her left hip and knee.

Read: Uproar as Kisumu Askaris In Speeding Pick-up Truck Drag Woman On The Road

The nine officials spent the night at Kisumu Central Police Station.

They were arraigned at the Kisumu Law Courts on Friday morning where they denied the charges and freed on Sh50,000 cash bail each.

Suspended

Read Also: Governor Nyong’o Suspends 12 Askaris Captured Dragging Woman on Tarmac

The Kisumu county government on Thursday announced that the officials had been suspended pending a probe into the incident.

“As investigations continue on this matter with the urgency it deserves, I have directed the City Manager to immediately suspend from duty all the officers who were involved in this incident with immediate effect, until the conclusion of the ongoing probe on the matter,” Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o said in a statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu