Nine KDF Soldiers Involved In Road Accident Flown To Nairobi For Treatment

Nine Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officers involved in an accident on Saturday morning have been airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

The victims who had attended a burial in Nyamira on Friday had an accident along Nyamira-Miruka.

According to County commissioner Amos Mariba, the bus driver, Daniel Munyi, lost control of the vehicle after the brakes failed.

Read: Ex-Soldier Arrested With Suspected Fake KDF Recruitment Letters In Machakos, Sh180,000 Seized

The bus hit a pavement and rested on the right side.

“Due to the impact generated, nine service personnel and three civilians sustained soft tissue injuries, and were rushed to Nyamira County Referral Hospital for treatment,” Mr Mariba said in a statement.

The bus has since been towed to Nyamira Police Station for inspection.

Read Also:;KDF Soldier Adams Rhova Who Perished In Tuesday Crash Was Set To Wed in Coming Months

The officers, on the other hand, have been flown to Nairobi in a KDF chopper for medical attention.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu