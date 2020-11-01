Nine Confirmed Dead In Kilifi Road Accident

Nine people have been confirmed dead after matatu and lorry collided head-on along Kaloleni-Mazeras highway in Bondora, Kilifi.

According to Kaloleni Member of Parliament Paul Katana who spoke to Nation, the accident happened at Bondora at about 3pm as the matatu headed to Kaloleni town from Mombasa County collided with a lorry headed to the opposite direction.

“The accident happened two kilometres from where I was – on the border of Kaloleni and Rabai. The lorry and the matatu collided head-on. The nine bodies have been taken to Makadara mortuary ,” said Mr Katana.

The accident has been confirmed by Kilifi County Police Commander Stephen Matu.

More follows:-

