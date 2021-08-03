Nine Co-accused Persons in Rigathi Gachagua Graft Case Charged, Released on Sh1 Million Bail Each

Nine people accused of fraud alongside Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua have been charged with defrauding Nyeri county government Sh27.4 million.

Appearing before magistrate Rose wakhungu on Tuesday, the nine accused persons denied two charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The accused persons include; Mathira CDF manager William Mwangi Wahome, Ann Nduta Ruo, Jullianne Jahenda Makaa and Samuel Murimi Ireri.

Others are Grace Wambui Kariuki, Lawrence Kimaru, Irene Wambui Ndigiriri, David Reuben Nyangi Nguru and Rapid Medical Supplies Ltd.

According to the charge sheet, the accused purported to use the aforementioned amount of money for supply of dialysis machines to Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

They are said to have jointly committed the offence between May 2015 and December 2016.

Nguru, Rapid Medical Supplies Ltd and the legislator were separately charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The three are said to have on December 29, 2014 received Sh6 million from the Nyeri county government being part of the payment for the supply of the dialysis machines.

Defense lawyer Tom Ojienda pleaded with the court to grant his clients lenient bail terms.

The accused persons also told the court that they have cooperated with investigations and are not a flight risk.

Others asked to be released on free bond as they are not in formal employment.

Wahome and Nduta have since been released on a Sh1 million cash bail with a Sh2 million bond.

Reuben and Rapid Medical Supplies Limited were granted a bond of Sh 2million or cash bail of Sh1.5 million.

Makaa, Murimi, Wambui, Kimaru and Irene Wambui were granted a bond of Sh1 million or a cash bail of Sh500,000.

The accused will be remanded at Gigiri Police Station to allow them process their bail terms.

Mr Gachagua was last week released on a Sh12 million cash bail with an option of Sh25 million bond after spending the weekend behind bars.

