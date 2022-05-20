Nine Clubs Mirema Shooting Victim Samuel Mugota Allegedly Targeted

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has highlighted a number of nightclubs where a man shot in broad daylight on Mirema Drive allegedly targeted for criminal activity.

According to the DCI boss George Kinoti, Samuel Mugota, the man who was shot on Monday afternoon, recruited women to spike revelers’ drinks in clubs.

He employed more than 50 women at the time of his murder, whom he dispatched to high-end entertainment joints on Kiambu Road, Ruaka-Kamiti Road, and Roysambu and Zimmerman.

The joints include club Switch in Kasarani, Whisky River on Kiambu Road, Red Lion in Ruaka, Oklahoma Choma Zone, Lacascada, Aroma, Backroom, Mkwanju, and Dragon.

The women, Kinoti said, offered men who seemed too careful with their drinks, energy drinks for the task ahead.

“In case that trick failed to work, they would escort a man (in case he was single) to his house and prepare coffee or scrambled eggs, for the man to eat,” DCI said.

Mugota would redeploy women to clubs in new towns for cover after a successful harvest in clubs located in a certain area.

The deceased who apparently had seven wives had been detained 30 times in the last 11 years, for stupefying and stealing from his victims in clubs with the help of attractive ladies. He was also described by detectives as a rogue millionaire who made his money by swapping ATM and SIM cards seized from his victims.

He was reportedly earning more Sh1 million per day.

He was allegedly slain in a botched deal when one of his subordinates sold him out.

