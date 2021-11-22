Nikita Kering’, Sauti Sol Win Big in 2021 AFRIMA Awards

Nigerian Singer Wizkid was the biggest winner in this year’s AFRIMA awards which were held on Sunday.

Kenya’s RnB sensation, Nikita Kering’ bagged two awards in the glitzy event that coincided with the AMA Awards. Nikita beat Nigeria’s Wizkid, Tanzania’s Zuchu and Nandy to scoop the Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul.

She also won the award for the Best Female Artist in East Africa beating counterparts Miss Karun and Xenia Manasseh.

Other big winners were Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol who scooped the award for Best African Group. The group took to social media to thank their fans and the AFRIMA awards team.

The youngest winner of the night was Kenya’s Shanah Manjeru who scooped the award for Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music beating out Ada Ehi (Nigeria), Afrie (Uganda), Eden (Ivory Coast), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Montess (Cameroon), Nata (Sierra Leone), Noel Nderitu (Kenya), Ruth Asong (Cameroon), Diana Hamilton (Ghana), and Kelly Khumalo (South Africa).

