Night of Merrymaking Ends with EALA MP Florence Jematia’s Friend Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman

Three days after being released from custody, EALA MP Florence Jematia was in Nairobi having the time of her life with friends.

The legislator had spent two days behind bars for allegedly making inciting remarks at Lomoiywet in Baringo South.

In a viral video, Jematia is heard telling the residents to raise funds to purchase firearms.

“We want a PayBill number. We want to buy guns for every household in Mochongoi all the way to Baringo North…If you own a motorbike then you can purchase a gun,” the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied legislator is heard saying.

On Monday, February 7, Jematia was at 1824 club in Lang’ata with three other people who K24 Digital has identified as Elisha Kipkorir Yego, Harry Elisha and P.M.

The four left the popular joint in the wee hours of Tuesday, February 8. They drove off in a vehicle containing Tanzanian plates. The lawmaker was behind the wheel.

According to K24 Digital, Jematia dropped off the three passengers and drove off to an unknown destination.

She left the three at an apartment in Lang’ata where Harry is said to reside. He (Harry) and Jematia are allegedly lovers.

Harry is also said to be well connected in the political circles.

P.M who spoke to the news outlet claimed that once Jematia left, the three retired for the night. Harry left her with Kipkorir in the living room.

She (P.M) and Kipkorir had spoken over the phone for months but had only met in person for the first time last Monday.

It was after she asked to retire to bed that Kipkorir turned violent. She accuses him of sexually assaulting her severally before her screams alerted the neighbours and Harry.

“The neighbours then called police officers from Lang’ata Police Station who went and picked Kipkorir and me,” P.M said.

The matter was recorded at the Lang’ata Police Station under OB number 30/2/2022.

She intimated that officers asked her to get a P3 form and medical attention before they proceeded with the matter.

The victim heeded the officer’s advise but when she returned with a medical report in hand, she received a hostile reception from the investigating officer.

At this point, P.M who was in the company of her father and cousin, learnt that Kipkorir had been arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts. He had been released on a Sh300,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh100,000.

“I would really wish that I was informed about his arraignment so that I also go to court and testify on what happened,” the victim told K24 Digital.

The matter is set to be heard on February 23.

Contacted for a comment, Kipkorir said he was on his way to Mombasa for a political meeting, Jematia on the other hand, declined to comment.

