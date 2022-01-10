Night Attack in Lamu County Leaves Two Dead, Several Houses Torched

An overnight attack in Salama village, Lamu County, resulted in the deaths of two persons and the burning of several homes. Assailants are reported to have fired several rounds of ammunition causing extensive damage, prompting the locals to flee.
Residents from Juhudi, Salama, Widhu and Majembeni areas who were affected had to spend the night in the cold following heavy gunfire. They sought refuge from nearby schools, the market in Kibaoni while others were forced to spend the night in the forest.
Last week, the state imposed a month-long dusk-to-dawn curfew in areas in Lamu county rocked by insecurity.
In a statement on Wednesday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declared the affected areas a disturbed zone as he directed the immediate deployment of a multi-agency security team.
“In accordance with Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the National Security Council has declared the following parts of Lamu County as Disturbed Areas and ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew for a period of thirty (30) days effective Wednesday, January 5th, 2022,” Matiangí said.
Earlier reports indicated that Al-Shabaab militants had raided the area. Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said that authorities were also investigating if the attack were linked to local land disputes. Four suspects were arrested over last week’s attacks
