Night Attack in Lamu County Leaves Two Dead, Several Houses Torched

In a statement on Wednesday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declared the affected areas a disturbed zone as he directed the immediate deployment of a multi-agency security team.

“In accordance with Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the National Security Council has declared the following parts of Lamu County as Disturbed Areas and ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew for a period of thirty (30) days effective Wednesday, January 5th, 2022,” Matiangí said.

Earlier reports indicated that Al-Shabaab militants had raided the area. Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said that authorities were also investigating if the attack were linked to local land disputes. Four suspects were arrested over last week’s attacks

