in NEWS

Nigerians on Twitter Claim Harassment, Profiling by Cops At JKIA

NIGERIAN ON TWITTER
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with what they believe is ongoing police harassment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a series of tweets, the Nigerians claimed police profiled them upon landing at the Nairobi-based airport.

One tweep, identified as Eshemoha, claimed that once he landed, he was taken straight to a police station and later searched for narcotics after which he was asked for a $50 bribe.

“Landed in Nairobi and first thing na police station straight! Guy literally saw my passport and asked me to step aside. Delayed and searched me for narcotics after I refused to part with 50usd,” Eshemoha tweeted.

Another foreigner, Bamsi Beyrek, said he was treated in a similar manner and had to part with a $20 bribe.

“Na their way. First time too, I negotiated and parted with $20. I was fasting, slept in the office the previous night working and I just wanted to go to my hotel, eat and sleep. So I just cut my losses and gave the werey $20,” they tweeted.

Alex, also a Nigerian, said he was harassed because he was in possession of a Louis Vuitton bag and some brand name wristwatches.

He (Alex) had to part with $100 before he was let go. The incident took place in 2021.

“Was there last year. Same situation. What’s my crime? I had a Louis Vuitton bag and some brand name wristwatches in my bag. They told me straight to my face that’s the reason they are holding. Gave them 100$ usd and was set free.This is a place I have visited a lot.Still love em (sic),” he tweeted.

Here are other reactions:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

JKIANigerians on Twitter

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Titter testing shops

Twitter Testing Shops Feature to Allow Businesses List Products
Instagram working on subscription- based feature

Instagram will Now Let you add a Moderator During a Live Session