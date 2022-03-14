Nigerians on Twitter Claim Harassment, Profiling by Cops At JKIA

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with what they believe is ongoing police harassment at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a series of tweets, the Nigerians claimed police profiled them upon landing at the Nairobi-based airport.

One tweep, identified as Eshemoha, claimed that once he landed, he was taken straight to a police station and later searched for narcotics after which he was asked for a $50 bribe.

“Landed in Nairobi and first thing na police station straight! Guy literally saw my passport and asked me to step aside. Delayed and searched me for narcotics after I refused to part with 50usd,” Eshemoha tweeted.

Landed in Nairobi and first thing na police station straight!

Guy literally saw my passport and asked me to step aside.

Delayed and searched me for narcotics after I refused to part with 50usd. — Eshémóhà🇳🇬 (@LLins___) March 13, 2022

Another foreigner, Bamsi Beyrek, said he was treated in a similar manner and had to part with a $20 bribe.

“Na their way. First time too, I negotiated and parted with $20. I was fasting, slept in the office the previous night working and I just wanted to go to my hotel, eat and sleep. So I just cut my losses and gave the werey $20,” they tweeted.

Alex, also a Nigerian, said he was harassed because he was in possession of a Louis Vuitton bag and some brand name wristwatches.

He (Alex) had to part with $100 before he was let go. The incident took place in 2021.

“Was there last year. Same situation. What’s my crime? I had a Louis Vuitton bag and some brand name wristwatches in my bag. They told me straight to my face that’s the reason they are holding. Gave them 100$ usd and was set free.This is a place I have visited a lot.Still love em (sic),” he tweeted.

Here are other reactions:

(2/2) I was held for close to three hours before one of them asked me to pay $50 so i wont miss my connecting flight, i had to give them €20 just to allow me to leave. I no longer fly through Kenya, i rather fly via Doha etc. The officials have perfected harassment & extortion — Godfrey Nwanekah (@godfreynwa) March 13, 2022

Honestly kenyans are the nicest people I've been with… But that their police is the only issue, they specifically look for Nigerians to harass and forcefully collect bribe from — DOUGLAS🎶🇳🇬 (@eminikingDG) March 13, 2022

I was on an official trip with my colleague, he was arrested at Jombo Kenyatta Airport Nairobi cos he was wearing gold chain. By the time he was released he was sad cos of what he saw while with the immigration guys. Our boys no dey try at all!!! — Oladapo M. Dalumo (@Dalumo) March 13, 2022

I had similar experience in Nairobi.

I was asked to give 100USD , it didnt make sense to me cos I did nothing.

I was taken to the police office and delayes for over 90 minutes. Only Nigerians were arrested. — Osilojo opeyemi (@Jospimo) March 13, 2022

