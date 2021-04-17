Nigerian Preacher TB Joshua’s YouTube Account Suspended for “Curing Homosexuals”

Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua’s YouTube account has been suspended after allegedly showing videos “curing” homosexuals. A UK based human rights group, OpenDemocracy filed a lawsuit after reviewing seven of the videos shared between 2016 and 2020.

Joshua, who is a popular preacher in Africa, had over 1.8 million subscribers on his account. He said he is appealing against YouTube’s decision.

A YouTube Spokesperson said the preacher violated one of its policies which “prohibits content that claims a person is mentally ill, ill, or inferior because of their association in a protected group as well as sexual orientation”.

Facebook has also removed a video showing the pastor slapping a woman and his prayer period, Okoye reeatedly. The pastor allegedly tells Okoye that “There’s a troubling spirit ingrained in you. It’s a woman’s spirit,” openDemocracy reports.

Read: Google Terminates Flaqo’s YouTube Account

The video, which had 1.5 million views, later shows the preacher saying that he had stopped having “love” for women and “now I have love for men”.

TB Joshua is one of Nigeria’s most famous Preachers, and a Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. At least 10,000 people visit attend his weekly services in Lagos, Nigeria. His Gospel attracts many people from the wold, as it claims to be able to cure some of the world’s problems, Including terminal diseases such as HIV & AIDS.

In 2014, one of TB Joshua’s churches collapsed and killed 116 people and even though the church was found guilty of negligence, no criminal churches were preferred against the preacher.

Read also: YouTube to Hide Public Dislike Count in New Experiment

TB Joshua frequents the US, Britain and Latin America, and also hosts prominent politicians who visit for his “prophetic” abilities.

In response to the YouTube suspension, a message on the preacher’s Facebook account says “We have had a long and successful relationship with YouTube and we believe this decision has been made quickly.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu