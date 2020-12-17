Nigerian National Moves To Court To Reclaim Sh100 Million Confiscated At JKIA

A Nigerian man who was two weeks ago arrested and Sh100 million confiscated at JKIA has moved to court to reclaim his money.

Mauzu Bala has claimed that the government is only interested in seizing the money as he is yet to be charged with any offence.

In an application seeking the release of the money, Mr Bala claimed the state is planning on taking his money and later deporting him.

“All the respondent is concerned with is to confiscate my hard-earned money and have me deported,” Bala swore in an affidavit.

The suspect carrying the money in a bag; 880,000 US dollars, 60,000 euros and 63,000 Nigerian naira, did not have relevant documents, authorities told the court last week.

But according to the Nigerian, he had declared the money in Lagos, Nigeria before he boarded a Kenya Airways to Nairobi.

“At the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, I declared the currency and was cleared by customs for travel. I checked in the consignment and as is the usual norm in international travels, my next declaration point would have been Dubai International Airport,” he said.

He said that he was surprised that the money was cleared in Lagos only to be pounced on in Nairobi.

“The intention at the time could have been only to deprive me of my money,” he added.

Bala further stated that: “It is unethical and I believe some people went through the luggage of all passengers during the lay-over contrary to regulations and international practices hence the current impasse.”

While detained at JKIA, Bala accused the authorities of illegally confiscating his customs clearance forms from Lagos, his passport, currency declaration acknowledgement from Dubai, and a declaration letter from Shah Jewellery Trading LLC.

Attached to his application was a letter from Ahammed Shuhaib, a partner of Shah Jewellery, who claimed to own the money.

Last week, court ordered that the money is deposited at the CBK.

