Nigerian National Arrested At JKIA with Bhang Valued at Sh75,000

Two men among them a Nigerian national have been detained in connection with the seizure of 2,500 grams of bhang at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Detectives discovered a shipment that had originated from the US and was destined for Kenya while conducting a regular check at an airport cargo center.

The drugs, worth Sh75,000, were recovered. As a result, Chubwebuka Mathias Eze, 36, and a Kenyan Caleb Muhando Jairo, 56, were apprehended.

The police also searched their homes for more drugs.

Earlier on in the week, five relatives were arrested with cocaine valued at Sh15 million.

The five who were nabbed during separate operations are linked to a notorious drug trafficking ring.

In the first operation, the sleuths conducted a home raid in Kileleshwa estate and captured a wanted drug dealer only identified as MJ.

About 15 suspected cocaine pellets were found in his Kileleshwa Vue Claire apartment.

In another room, police discovered a Ceska cz 75 weapon.

His four uncles were arrested in a separate operation conducted in Nairobi’s Nyayo Estate. They were in the company of two South African citizens; Craig Randall Philander and Dawney-Lee Nicole Abbas.

The four were allegedly found in possession of 3.072 kilograms of cocaine worth Sh15 million.

