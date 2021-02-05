Nigerian Man Arrested In Kilimani For Defrauding US National Ksh17.6 Million In ‘Gold Deal’

Police in Nairobi are holding a Nigerian man for allegedly defrauding a US national Ksh17.6 million.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Yussuf Daniel Masara had convinced the victim that he would sell him 50Kgs of gold valued at Ksh17.6 million but failed to keep his end of the bargain after receiving the money.

After realising that he had been conned, the US national reported the matter to detectives based at Kilimani.

The DCI sleuths moved swiftly and corned Masara in Kilimani and took him into custody.

Detectives believe that the Nigerian man is part of a wider criminal enterprise defrauding unsuspecting victims.

Kilimani has gained notoriety for gold scam cases with many individuals both Kenyans and foreigners having been arrested and charged in court.

In April 2019, detectives arrested four Rwandese nationals and two Kenyans after they were found with 50 kilograms of fake gold in Kilimani.

They were identified as Niyitegeka Seveun, Dushimirimana Egide, Zilimwabagabu Jacques, Ngaragura Emmanuel (Rwandese) and the two Kenyans are Grace Wairimu nd Erascos Katiku.

Still in Nairobi, sleuths from the Serious Crime Unit in November last year arrested two people suspected of conning a foreigner in a fake gold scam.

Awuyene Mbombo and Jackson Maina, who are directors at Airlink Freight Limited, were nabbed at a house along Covenant Drive in Lavington, Nairobi.

DCI said the two were arrested following a complaint filed by a Burkina Faso national who had been swindled “a substantial amount of money”.

