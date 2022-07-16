Nigerian Man Risks 30 Days in Jail For Insulting Girlfriend, Cops

A Nigerian national who insulted his girlfriend and police officers who tried to interfere risks spending 30 days behind bars if he does not pay a Sh10,000 fine.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of the Kibera Law Courts, David Olaydaju pleaded guilty to charges of causing a commotion that was likely to disturb the peace.

The court heard that Mr Olaydaju committed the crime on July 14 in Nairobi’s Gathondeki area, when he insulted Edith Wachira and threatened to assault her.

It is said that Olaydaju confronted the complainant and her neighbors at the Hill View estate and threatened to physically harm her.

Read: Nigerian National Arrested At JKIA with Bhang Valued at Sh75,000

Security personnel responded to the complainant’s request for assistance by advising her to contact the police.

Ms Wachira was forced to seek safety at a nearby restaurant when Olaydaju pursued her as she made her way to the police station.

However, the accused pursued her into the café, where he became rowdy and insulted everyone there, including the three police officers who were dining there.

The police officers intervened, but Olaydaju persisted in being violent and abusive, the court was told, leading them to take him into custody.

Read Also: Zanzibar-based Warere Beach Hotel Responds to Nigerian Guest’s Sexual Assault Allegations

He was taken to the Kabete police station, where he was detained for disruptive behavior and offensive conduct.

Mr Olaydaju explained said that Ms Wachira had him locked in the house for hours hence his outburst.

He begged for forgiveness and expressed regret for his actions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...