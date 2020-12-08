Nigerian Man Arrested At JKIA Risks Losing Sh100 Million Over Suspected Money Laundering

A Nigerian national nabbed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with huge sums of money risks losing it over suspected money laundering.

The Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) has filed a case seeking to freeze Sh100 million seized from Mauzu Bala on Friday.

The cash, $880,000, 63,000 Nigerian Naira and 60,000 Euros, was stashed in a bag.

The agency believes the money may have been proceeds of crime from a complex money laundering scheme.

Bala who was on his way to Dubai did not have documents indicating the source and purpose of the monies.

Court documents did however, show that the money was meant for business in Dubai.

“His failure to declare that he was carrying such a huge amount or documents to support the legitimacy of the cash, raises suspicion of money laundering,” said ARA.

The agency wants the money that is currently being held by Kenya Airways (KQ) CEO Allan Kilavuka handed over to them.

In November, another Nigerian national, Ordijhe Mike, was arrested at JKIA while trying to smuggle more than 3 kilogrammes of heroin to Italy.

3,059 grams of the substance were found in false pockets of the foreigner’s suitcase.

“The suspect was placed in custody and the heroin taken for further analysis,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

