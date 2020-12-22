Nigerian Man Accused Of Obtaining Sh31 Million Under False Pretense From Woman Released

Nigerian man, Edwin Chukwudiebere Okoye who was accused of obtaining money from a woman under false pretense has been released.

Okoye has been released on Sh3 million bond or Sh2 million cash bail and has been ordered to present his passport in court.

According to a local publication, the fraud reportedly took place between May 2017 and 2018 in a Kilimani club, Nairobi.

The victim, Bella Bronislavia was reportedly defrauded by Okoye on the grounds that he had a business that needed funding. Okoye also reportedly claimed to have had a tender with the government. Sh31 million was said to have been lost in the process.

The case will be mentioned on January 11, 2021.

In a different account of events, Nigerian National, Mauzu Bala who was recently arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, has lost his bid to recover Sh100,000 million seized by authorities.

Bala had last week moved to court claiming that the government is only interested in his money as he is yet to be charged with any offense.

But Justice James Wakiaga dismissed Bala’s application for the release of the confiscated money, saying whether he declared the currency in Nigeria before boarding the plane to Nairobi was not relevant at this stage.

Justice Wakiaga ruled that the application which was before the court was for the preservation of the money, pending the conclusion of investigations to establish the source and legality of the money and whether the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) will file a petition for forfeiture to the state.

“In the final analysis, I find no merit in the application for variation of the orders herein at this stage, which I hereby dismiss with costs in the cause,” ruled Justice Wakiaga.

In the application seeking the release of the money which was confiscated on December 4, Bala claimed the state is planning on taking his money and later deporting him.

“All the respondent is concerned with is to confiscate my hard-earned money and have me deported,” Bala swore in an affidavit further asking the court to order the release of the money so that he could proceed with his journey to Dubai.

Bala said that he was surprised that the money was cleared in Lagos only to be pounced on in Nairobi.

“The intention at the time could have been only to deprive me of my money,” he added.

The court had ordered that the money be deposited at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

