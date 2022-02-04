Nigerian Idol Season 7 Premieres This Sunday on DStv, GOtv

The seventh season of Nigerian Idol will premiere on Sunday, on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv Supa channel 6) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).

The excitement will continue on the Nigerian Idol Extra channel on DStv 297 and GOtv 29 with a special bonus content featuring a compilation of participants’ auditions, which will be broadcast daily.

The reality TV singing competition organized by MultiChoice Nigeria will begin with a weekly show covering the auditions leading to theatre week before the live shows start in March.

The headline sponsor for this season is Bigi Drinks, and the co-headline sponsor is Binance.

Nigerian Idol season 7 will also be available on online streaming device, Showmax, across Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

DStv Premium customers can enjoy access to Showmax at no extra cost as part of their DStv subscription. DStv Compact Plus and Compact can access Showmax for half the price.

Customers on DStv and GOtv can enjoy the ongoing Step Up upgrade offer to enjoy Season 7 of Nigerian Idols.

Access customers who upgrade to Family will be able to sample the world of DStv Compact, while Family customers who upgrade to Compact will get a plus size of entertainment on DStv Compact Plus.

Compact customers who upgrade to Compact Plus will be upgraded to Premium, where they can experience the best of the best entertainment.

The Step-Up offer is open to all active, disconnected and new DStv Access, Family and Compact customers. Customers on GOtv can upgrade to Max will enjoy the Nigerian Idols on Africa Magic Urban (Channel 6) content on GOtv Supa.

The GOtv Step-Up offer is open to all active, disconnected and new Lite, Value and Plus customers.

